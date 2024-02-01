[Watch] “Sachin meets TENDULKAR” – Sachin Tendulkar makes a fan’s day with special gesture

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar made a fan’s day by meeting him in person on the streets of Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians mentor spotted a fan wearing his MI jersey and couldn’t stop himself from meeting him.

Tendulkar, who is also the brand ambassador of the Road Safety World Series, lauded the fan for wearing safety gear (helmet), while riding his scooter and gave him an autograph. The fan looked in awe with folded hands before taking a selfie to capture the moment of his lifetime.

Tendulkar shared the video on Instagram and captioned the post:

“Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners, which makes life so special.”

Watch the heartwarming interaction below:

“Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope were the standout performers” – Sachin Tendulkar credits England's fightback for winning the first Test against India

Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored the most runs against England for India in Tests, recently lauded Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley as the visitors beat India by 28 runs to win the first Test and go 1-0 ahead in the five-match Test series.

That came as Pope smashed 196 and debutant Hartley bagged seven wickets despite England being 190 runs behind in the first innings.

Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“The best stories are the ones with unexpected twists & @OPope32 scripted one for his team. When the chips were down for his team, he shone through with a combination of sound shot selection, staying positive, and good footwork, especially against our spinners. This is surely a standout performance by an Englishman on Indian soil."

He continued:

“England fought back really well to win the 1st Test and set up an exciting series ahead. Even after being 5 down in the 2nd innings, they were able to add more than 250 runs and those partnerships cost us the game."

Tendulkar added:

"Despite being ahead in the Test at one stage, India have ended up on the losing side and will have some thinking to do ahead of the next Test. For me, Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope were the standout performers.”

Expand Tweet

The second Test will be played in Vizag from February 2 onwards.

