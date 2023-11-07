[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar addresses Afghanistan players ahead of crucial 2023 World Cup clash against Australia

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar addressed the Afghanistan players ahead of their crucial clash against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7.

Following dismal outings in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, Afghanistan have punched above their weight in the ongoing edition. Led by an astute Hashmatullah Shahidi, they have won four of their last five games after losing two straight games to start their campaign.

With a seemingly improbable semi-final qualification fate in their hands, the Afghans were given a pep talk by Sachin Tendulkar.

Here is the video of Tendulkar taking time out to talk to the Afghan players at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the Australia encounter.

Expand Tweet

Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer across formats in cricket history, with over 34,000 runs and a record 100 centuries.

The legendary batter also boasts an incredible record in World Cups, with over 2,200 runs at an average of almost 57, including six centuries. He was also the Player of the Tournament of the 2003 World Cup, where Team India finished second-best to only Australia in the grand finale.

"Lots of people start cricket watching you" - Rashid Khan thanks Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar had a private conversation with ace spinner Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan thanked Sachin Tendulkar for addressing the side ahead of their vital clash against Australia in Mumbai.

The 25-year-old has not been in the best wicket-taking form, with only seven scalps in as many games.

In a conversation with Cricketworldcup.com, Rashid spoke glowingly about Tendulkar meeting and talking to the Afghan players.

"It is a special moment for each and everyone," Rashid said. "Meeting him on a very special occasion here in one Wankhede, I think it's a different feeling. And definitely it's given lots of positive energy to the guys, to the team. It's a kind of dream for lots of players to meet him.

"I just want to say thank you so much for coming here. I know lots of people start cricket watching you and you are a role model for everyone back home in Afghanistan."

Rashid also expressed how meeting the champion cricketer was a dream come true moment for several Afghanistan players.

"So on behalf of the whole of Afghanistan, massive thank you for coming here, spending this very important time with us. I'm pretty sure this will give these guys lots of energy, lots of positive things. And meeting you was a dream of everyone," Rashid added.

Following the Australia clash, Afghanistan will take on South Africa in their final round-robin game in Ahmedabad on Friday, November 10.

Currently sitting in sixth place, a win against the Aussies will take Afghanistan to fourth on the points table.