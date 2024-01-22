Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday, January 22. The consecration ceremony is scheduled to start at 12:20 PM and end by 1:00 PM.

A number of big names from Indian cricket, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin were given invitations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Meanwhile, a video of Tendulkar arriving in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Indian legend is seen surrounded by a number of people, who are trying to take pictures of the Master Blaster.

Earlier, a video of Tendulkar leaving from Mumbai for Ayodhya also went viral on social media platforms. A picture of all-rounder Jadeja arriving for the event is also being shared widely.

According to some reports, Kohli is also likely to attend the Ram Temple ceremony. A clip of his convoy being spotted in Ayodhya on Sunday went viral on social media.

While Kohli is part of the Indian team that will take on England in Hyderabad in the first Test of a five-match series starting on January 25, some reports have claimed that he has been granted permission by the BCCI to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Meanwhile, former India bowlers, Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble have also reached Ayodhya for the grand event. Prasad, an ex-India pacer, shared a video of him proceeding towards the Ram Temple for the ceremony with the caption:

“Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam Jai Shree Ram #RamMandir.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, former leg-spinner Kumble said:

“It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla. We will continue to come to Ayodhya, but to be a part of this occasion is a wonderful feeling and really blessed.”

Kumble also shared a selfie with his wife from the venue with the caption:

“Pure Bliss and Blessed to be part of this divine occasion 🙏🏽 #RamMandirAyodhya #JaiShriRamJi.”

A legend of Indian cricket, Kumble claimed 619 wickets in 132 Tests and 337 scalps in 271 ODIs.

Former India captain Mithali Raj also in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

Former India women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj has also reached Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Speaking to ANI, she said:

"I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be here and be part of the celebration."

Mithali played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is, scoring 699, 7,805 and 2,364 runs respectively.

