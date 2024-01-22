Virat Kohli’s convoy spotted in Ayodhya amid reports of him attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Star Team India batter Virat Kohli’s convoy was spotted in Ayodhya amid reports that he will attend the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will be held on Monday, January 22.

India will take on England in Hyderabad in the first Test of the five-match series on January 25. However, earlier reports had claimed that the senior batter had been granted permission by the BCCI to attend the function in Ayodhya.

A report in Jagran stated that Kohli departed from the Indian camp after his nets session on January 21 for the grand event in Ayodhya. A video of the cricketer’s convoy in Ayodhya has also gone viral on social media.

Kohli is among the many renowned personalities from across spheres who have been invited for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Former India cricketers Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad are also set to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

News agency ANI shared a video of Kumble arriving to attend the Ram Temple event. Expressing his excitement, former pacer Prasad took to X and wrote:

“Jai Shree Ram. What a moment. All in readiness to witness an event of a lifetime. One of our most significant days. Whole of Ayodhya and the majority of our nation pulsating with joy. Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki Jai.”

Among the Indian cricket fraternity, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin have also received invitations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Showbiz celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff are also said to have received invites for the Ram Temple event.

Virat Kohli made a comeback to T20Is during Afghanistan series

35-year-old Kohli recently made a comeback to the Indian T20I squad during the three-match home series against Afghanistan. The right-handed batter missed the first match in Mohali due to personal reasons.

The former India captain made a comeback for the second game in which he contributed 29 off 16 in India’s six-wicket win in Indore.

Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the final match of the series in Bengaluru. However, he saved six runs in the field with a brilliant leaping effort and also took a good running catch to dismiss Najibullah Zadran.

