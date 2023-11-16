[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham swap India and Inter Miami jerseys during the 2023 World Cup semifinal

In a special gesture, sports legends Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham swapped Team India and Inter Miami jerseys during the 2023 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15).

In a video shared on Instagram, the two legends can be seen exchanging jerseys. The International Cricket Council (ICC) captioned the video:

“A jersey swap for the ages.”

For the unversed, the duo witnessed history as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to qualify for the 2023 World Cup final. Virat Kohli smashed a record 50th ODI ton, the most in the format, overtaking Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI tons.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami (17 innings) became the fastest to complete 50 wickets, going past Australia’s Mitchell Starc (19 innings) in the marquee ICC tournament. With his 7/57, the speedster also registered the best spell in this World Cup to become the leading wicket-taker.

For the unversed, both Beckham and Tendulkar are associated with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). While Beckham is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Tendulkar is UNICEF’s regional ambassador for South Asia.

“I am so happy” – Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI ton

Sachin Tendulkar has lauded Virat Kohli for his 50th ODI ton, which came against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinal. He wrote on X:

“The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.”

He continued:

“I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.”

During his 117-run knock, Kohli also broke Tendulkar’s record (673) for most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. The right-handed batter has amassed 711 runs in 10 matches, including three tons and five half-centuries. He will now look to deliver one final time in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.