[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a day out playing golf with Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Ajit Agarkar

Sachin Tendulkar may have hung up his boots as a cricketer, but the 'God of Cricket' is still active when it comes to playing other sports. It was a Tuesday (July 6) well spent for the batting maestro with his former India mates - Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Ajit Agarkar.

Taking to Instagram to give to share a picture of him with his three friends, Tendulkar captioned the image:

"It was a 𝘵𝘦𝘦-𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 day at the course! ⛳️"

Tendulkar could be seen sporting a thick mustache while Yuvraj, Nehra, and Agarkar were all smiles in the picture, posing with their golf clubs. The Little Master also had his tennis elbow wrap as well as a precautionary measure.

You can view the post below:

Sachin Tendulkar wishes India's Olympic-bound contingent

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to send a message wishing the athletes who will take part in the Tokyo Olympics. In a video posted to Twitter, Tendulkar said:

"During the pandemic, all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. They didn't give up and continued with their preparation for the Olympics. I know they are gearing up to give their best performance in Tokyo Olympics."

We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour 🇮🇳 being represented!



This Olympics, it shall be no different and we’ll all be cheering loudly from India as you make us proud.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/OFVu8Vae8E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar named one of the greatest Test batsmen of the 21st century by Aakash Chopra

Former India player Aakash Chopra named Sachin Tendulkar as one his picks while deciding which discussing the greatest Test batsman in the 21st century.

Tendulkar scored 9505 runs in 121 matches at an average of 51, including 27 centuries. Speaking about the Little Master, Chopra said:

"Sachin Tendulkar - an average of 58 in Australia, an average of 55 in South Africa, an average of 45 in England. Away average and hundreds are more than those at home. He just carried the team on his shoulders for a long time although things started to change in the 21st century."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar