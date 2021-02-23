Watch: Sachin Tendulkar gets into practice mode ahead of Road Safety World Series 2021 

With the Road Safety World Series all set to get resume early next month, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has returned to batting practice.

In 2020, the much-hyped series had to be halted after four matches owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will restart on March 2 and conclude on March 21.

A Sachin Tendulkar fan club Twitter handle posted a video of the Master Blaster, who will be leading the India Legends side in the tournament. The retired cricketer looked in decent touch. Watch the video below:

The Master @sachin_rt gearing up for the Road Safety Series ❤️



pic.twitter.com/bZy4DGhLKs — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 23, 2021

The Road Safety World Series kicked off last year with the aim of creating road awareness among the general public and change their mindset in relation to behavior on the road. While the tournament ended abruptly last year, the remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played in the newly-built 65,000 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Australia Legends had to pull out of the tournament due to travel restrictions Down Under. The teams have been replaced by Bangladesh and England Legends. India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, and Sri Lanka Legends will continue from where they left last year.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, TM Dilshan, Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, and Yuvraj Singh were a part of the Road Safety World Series last year.

The Founder of the Road Safety World Series, who is also a Senior Member in the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra and Chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range), Ravi Gaikwad, was quoted as saying on the tournament’s official website:

“The year gone by has taught us a very important lesson, to be compassionate towards our fellowmen, if we can show the same compassion and empathy to everyone on the road, our roads will be safer for all — walkers, cyclists, bikers, motorists et all. To spread awareness towards road safety, the Unacademy Road Safety World Series started with lot of hope and promise last year, but had to call it off due to the challenging times. But I am extremely glad to announce that we are here again, and I am thankful to all.”

India Legends will face Bangladesh Legends in the tournament opener of Road Safety World Series 2021. At the end of the group matches, the top four sides will clash in the semifinals on March 17 and March 18. The final will take place on March 21.

Advertisement

Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule

March 5, India Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends

March 6, Sri Lanka Legends vs. West Indies Legends

March 7, England Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends

March 8, South Africa Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends

March 9, India Legends vs. England Legends

March 10, Bangladesh Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends

March 11, England Legends vs. South Africa Legends

March 12, Bangladesh Legends vs. West Indies Legends

March 13, India Legends vs. South Africa Legends

March 14, Sri Lanka Legends vs. England Legends

March 15, South Africa Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends

March 16, England Legends vs. West Indies Legends

March 17, Semifinal 1

March 18, Semifinal 2

March 21, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final

(All matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST)

Here is the announcement you've been waiting for. The @Unacademy #RoadSafetyWorldSeries action returns on 5th March 2021! 🏏 New teams, new passion and together for the cause of #RoadSafety.



🎟️Get your tickets here: https://t.co/Puc2pfX0VJ#YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/PUKpns6BBJ — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 23, 2021

Tickets for the Road Safety World Series 2021 are available on bookmyshow.com.