Road Safety World Series 2021: Full list of matches, venues, ticket booking, and complete timetable

The Road Safety World Series will resume next month with six teams in the competition. India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, and Sri Lanka Legends will continue from where they left last year. Australia Legends will miss this tournament, but England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will fill up for their absence.

The Road Safety World Series 2021 matches will happen at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The tournament will resume on March 5, 2021, and conclude on March 21, 2021.

Cricket legends from all parts of the world will compete in Road Safety World Series 2021. Last year, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, TM Dilshan, Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, and Yuvraj Singh were a part of this competition.

The India Legends had won their matches against the Sri Lanka Legends and the West Indies Legends. The organizers have decided to resume the previous tournament instead of making a fresh start. India Legends will thus play against England Legends, South Africa Legends, and Bangladesh Legends before the semifinals begin.

The India Legends will take on the Bangladesh Legends in the tournament opener. On conclusion of the group matches, the top four teams will clash in two semifinals on March 17 and March 18. The final will take place on Sunday. All matches will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Here's a look at the complete timetable and ticket booking details for Road Safety World Series 2021.

Road Safety World Series 2021 Timetable

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag will be in action in Road Safety World Series 2021

(All matches will happen in Raipur and the start time is 7:00 PM IST)

March 5, India Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends

March 6, Sri Lanka Legends vs. West Indies Legends

March 7, England Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends

March 8, South Africa Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends

March 9, India Legends vs. England Legends

March 10, Bangladesh Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends

March 11, England Legends vs. South Africa Legends

March 12, Bangladesh Legends vs. West Indies Legends

March 13, India Legends vs. South Africa Legends

March 14, Sri Lanka Legends vs. England Legends

March 15, South Africa Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends

March 16, England Legends vs. West Indies Legends

March 17, Semifinal 1

March 18, Semifinal 2

March 21, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final.

How to book tickets for Road Safety World Series 2021?

The tickets for the Road Safety World Series 2021 are available on bookmyshow.com. The passes for the knockout games and the matches involving India Legends start from ₹500. The minimum price for the tickets for other matches is ₹100.