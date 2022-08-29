[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar hits some delightful strokes as he wields the bat on National Sports Day

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar wielded the bat for the first time in a while and hit trademark dazzling strokes in an indoor facility on Monday (August 29), the National Sports Day of India.

The Legendary cricketer gave his ardent fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on his official Instagram handle. In it, fans can witness Sachin playing beautiful strokes on both off and leg sides, including eye-catching drives. He posted the following video and captioned it:

It's #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. 🏏 #SportPlayingNation

Saqlain Mushtaq recalls his strategy to dismiss rampaging Sachin Tendulkar in the 1999 Chennai Test

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Saqlain Mushtaq recently reminisced about the strategy he devised in consultation with then Pakistan captain Wasim Akram to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar in the 1999 Chennai Test.

Mumbaikar departed for a duck in the first innings against Mushtaq. Sachin made an impactful comeback in the second innings as he singlehandedly kept his side afloat in the chase of 271 with a 136-run knock. However, due to a lack of support from other batters, India lost the match by 12 runs.

Narrating the events that unfolded during the match, the former Pakistan spinner said:

“In that Test, Sachin Tendulkar got out very early in the first innings. So, obviously, it was expected that the world-class batter would come up with a different mindset. He smashed me for 16-17 or more boundaries and scored a century in the second innings. He single-handedly kept India in the hunt.”

On inputs from Wasim Akram, Mushtaq added:

“I played a gamble by bowling on the legs and making him play at mid-on and bowled the doosra which dismissed Sachin. I will give credit [of the victory] to Wasim Akram because his conversations sparked a tremendous belief in me."

Speaking about the impact the match has had on his career, he further continued:

“I can never forget the Chennai Test match [against India], its memories are always with me. It wasn't just a cricket match for me. I think it helped me better understand the game and life. It wasn't just about winning the match. I still thank god for that performance. That game made a different cricketer."

