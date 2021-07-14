[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar shows off his new look through a reel

Sachin Tendulkar is widely acknowledged as the greatest cricketer of the modern era. The Indian batsman retired from international cricket in 2012. Nine years after his exit from the game, he is still one of the most popular and beloved cricketers worldwide. The Master Blaster never leaves any stone unturned when it comes to entertaining his fans.

In his latest Instagram reel, Sachin Tedulkar shows off his new look, as he goes from sporting a beard and mustache to being clean-shaven. Capturing his transition through the 30s, the legendary batsman uploaded the clip to social media and captioned it:

"Gone in 30s, Nothing lasts forever."

Sachin Tendulkar's fans were absolutely delighted with the video, which can be viewed below:

The ace batsman revealed that he likes himself clean-shaven and asked his followers for their opinion. Fans showered love on his post and were approving of Sachin's new look.

However, it was the Master Blaster's smile that won people's hearts. It is noteworthy that even at 48, Sachin Tendulkar is in good shape and fans were quick to point out that he looks younger than his age suggests.

Sachin Tendulkar led India to victory in the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21

Viewers got an opportunity to watch the God of Cricket bat once again in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series. It was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed soon after it began, due to the onset of COVID-19 it. The rescheduled portion of the tournament took place in March 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was leading the Indian team, did fairly well in the tournament. He finished as the third-highest run getter, scoring 233 runs in the seven innings he played. Some of the shots reminded all the spectators of the way he played at his peak and Tendulkar's straight drive still had everyone in awe.

The Little Master's great captaincy and batting helped India win the tournament. Indian fans were elated to see their favourite cricketers being crowned champions. The side comprised of many players from the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar has now started his journey in the commentary box. He made his commentary debut during the 2019 ODI World Cup. Fans loved listening to his opinions and hoped to see him in the commentary box more often. It seems clear that Sachin Tendulkar remains much more than a cricketer in India and has earned the public's respect and love, something very few are able to do.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee