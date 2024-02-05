[Watch] Sadeera Samarawickrama hurts himself while saving Nishan Madushanka with selfless dive in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama hurt himself by putting in a selfless dive to save his teammate Nishan Madushanka from getting hit during the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Monday.

The incident took place during Afghanistan’s second innings. Prabhat Jayasuriya bowled a length ball on middle and off and Ibrahim Zadran played it straight to mid-wicket. The fielder threw it to Madushanka, who wasn’t looking that way.

Samarawickrama got in the way of Madushanka, who tried to protect himself. The two players ended up colliding, but the keeper was good to continue.

Sharing the clip, Sri Lanka Cricket wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Cricket at its finest! Sadeera Samarawickrama's selfless dive prevents Madushka from getting hit! Watch the amazing moment!”

Watch the video below:

Samarawickrama managed just 27 runs off 33 balls in the first innings for the hosts but took five catches against Afghanistan in the two innings combined.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets in one-off Test

A clinical all-round show helped Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets in the one-off Test on Monday (February 5).

Chasing 56, Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushanka stayed unbeaten on 32 (22) and 22 (23), respectively.

Batting first, Afghanistan put up 198 in their first innings. Rahmat Shah starred with the bat, scoring 91 runs off 139 balls, hitting 13 boundaries.

Vishwa Fernando emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, returning with figures of 4/51, while Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya bagged three wickets apiece.

In response, Lanka posted 439 in their first innings, courtesy of centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. Mathews scored 141 off 259, including three sixes and 14 boundaries. Chandimal hit 107 off 181, with the help of one six and 10 boundaries. Dimuth Karunaratne also chipped in with 77 off 72.

Debutant Naveed Zadran emerged as the pick of Afghanistan bowlers, finishing up with figures of 4/83, while Nijat Masood and Qais Ahmed bagged two wickets apiece.

In the second innings, Afghanistan made a decent comeback to score 296, setting up a 56-run target for Sri Lanka. Ibrahim Zadran top scored with 114 off 259, including 12 boundaries.

Prabath Jayasuriya bagged a five-wicket haul for the hosts, while Asitha Fernando and Kasun Rajitha picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

The two teams will next play a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Pallekele, starting February 9.

