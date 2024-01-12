[Watch] Saim Ayub's fiery cameo comes to an unfortunate end with run-out at non-striker's end during NZ vs PAK 1st T20I

Pakistan's young sensation Saim Ayub got off to a promising start, scoring 27 off just eight deliveries in the first T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday (January 12). However, the expectations for a big knock were dashed when the southpaw was run out due to a mix-up between him and Mohammad Rizwan.

The visitors were already 33/0 in just 2.1 overs when Rizwan yorked himself trying to dab a fuller delivery from Adam Milne. Realizing there was no run, the right-hander denied a single to Saim, who looked keen to steal a run.

Milne collected the ball swiftly, turned, and threw it to get a direct hit at the stumps. Even a full-length dive from Saim Ayub couldn't save the youngster from losing his wicket. It was a breakthrough completely against the run of play for the Kiwis and the youngster was understandably distraught.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Saim Ayub's blitz gives Pakistan the start they wanted

Despite the run-out, the move to open Saim Ayub with Mohammad Rizwan paid dividends for Pakistan immediately. The youngster showed glimpses of his world-class potential with two fours and three sixes in his brief cameo.

While he had to depart, handy contributions from Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have kept Pakistan in the chase. Babar Azam is in his new role at No. 3 in T20Is and is likely to be the fulcrum of the Pakistan middle order around which others will be keen to express themselves.

Iftikhar Ahmed has come out all guns blazing and at the time of writing, Pakistan need 108 runs from nine overs to reach 227 and complete what will be their highest successful chase ever in the format.

The small dimensions at Eden Park have often made defending totals tough. However, the Kiwis will know that if they keep chipping away with wickets, they can seal the win.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App