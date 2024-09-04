[Watch] Sam Curran shines with a fifty for Surrey in Quarter Final 1 of T20 Blast 2024 

England all-rounder Sam Curran demonstrated his prowess by scoring a match-winning half-century for Surrey in Quarter Final 1 of the T20 Blast 2024 against Durham. The match took place at The Kia Oval in London on Tuesday, September 3.

The left-handed batter came in at No. 5 with Surrey at 53-3 after 6.2 overs and chasing 163 runs. He and Dominic Sibley combined for a remarkable 95-run partnership off 63 balls for the fourth wicket before Sibley was dismissed for 67 by Callum Parkinson.

Curran was outstanding, scoring 52 runs from 34 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes. However, the 26-year-old couldn’t see the match through, getting out when Surrey needed just three runs to win.

Jamie Overton secured victory for Surrey with a decisive boundary, leading them to a five-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Sam Curran did a decent job with the ball as well for Surrey

Asked to bat first, Durham struggled initially, losing opener Graham Clark for a duck to Daniel Worrall. Wicketkeeper-batter Oliver Robinson also had a tough time and was dismissed by Reece Topley for just one run off 11 balls.

Worrall claimed his second wicket by removing captain Alex Lees for 12, leaving Durham in a precarious position at 21-3 after five overs.

Ashton Turner contributed a valuable 26 off 21 balls, and Bas de Leede added 24 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Sam Curran. Michael Jones (37* off 24 balls) and Ben Raine (23 off 8 balls) helped Durham reach a respectable total of 162-8 in their 20 overs.

Worrall and Topley were outstanding with two wickets each while Curran took one wicket and conceded only 24 runs in his four-over spell. In response, Dominic Sibley and Sam Curran led Surrey to victory. Surrey's next match is the semi-final, scheduled for Saturday, September 14.

