Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Durham vs Surrey (Updated) ft. Daniel Hughes and Ben Raine

Surrey advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 Blast 2024 season after defeating Durham by five wickets in the first quarter-final at The Oval on Tuesday, September 3.

Durham were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Daniel Worrall and Reece Topley didn't let Durham score runs freely, as the side lost their top four wickets for only 36 runs.

Ashton Turner (26), Bas de Leede (24), Michael Jones (37*), and Ben Raine (23) scored some important runs in the middle and death overs as Durham managed to post 162/8 in 20 overs. Worrall and Topley scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Surrey's opening batter Dom Sibley emerged as the star of the show, scoring 67 runs in 48 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes. He received exceptional support from Sam Curran with 52 runs in 34 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Surrey managed to seal the deal in 18 overs with five wickets in hand. Brydon Carse and Callum Parkinson pocketed two wickets each for Durham, but in vain.

Let’s look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 Blast 2024.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 DP Hughes (SUSS) 14 14 1 560 96* 43.07 329 170.21 - 5 1 70 24 2 SR Hain (BEARS) 13 12 4 554 98* 69.25 390 142.05 - 6 - 39 16 3 MS Pepper (ESSEX) 13 13 1 535 120* 44.58 276 193.84 2 2 1 48 32 4 MP Breetzke (NHNTS) 13 13 1 460 94 38.33 299 153.84 - 4 - 46 18 5 T Banton (SOM) 13 13 3 440 79* 44 298 147.65 - 3 - 47 14 6 DJ Malan (YORKS) 12 12 2 420 93* 42 311 135.04 - 3 1 43 14 7 RK Patel (LEICS) 14 13 - 413 104 31.76 286 144.4 1 1 1 48 14 8 SW Billings (KENT) 14 14 1 411 106 31.61 261 157.47 1 1 1 46 9 9 CT Bancroft (GLOUC) 14 14 1 399 87 30.69 308 129.54 - 1 1 43 9 10 MAH Hammond (GLOUC) 14 14 1 392 80 30.15 297 131.98 - 2 2 43 19

Sussex's Daniel Hughes maintains his pole position in the batting charts with 560 runs in 14 innings. Birmingham's Sam Hain retained his second rank with 554 runs. Essex's Michael Pepper scored 535 runs to maintain his third rank on the list.

Matthew Breetzke (460), Tom Banton (440), and Dawid Malan (420) continued to stay at the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks, respectively. Rishi Patel (413), Sam Billings (411), Cameron Bancroft (399), and Miles Hammond (392) hold seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 DR Briggs (BEARS) 14 14 324 54 1 346 27 3/24 12.81 6.4 12 - - 2 DA Payne (GLOUC) 14 14 329 54.5 1 362 25 4/24 14.48 6.6 13.16 2 - 3 TS Mills (SUSS) 13 13 312 52 - 394 24 4/25 16.41 7.57 13 3 - 4 LBK Hollman (MIDDX) 12 11 222 37 - 289 23 5/16 12.56 7.81 9.65 1 1 5 MD Taylor (GLOUC) 13 13 296 49.2 - 347 23 4/22 15.08 7.03 12.86 1 - 6 PR Brown (DERBS) 13 13 287 47.5 - 400 22 4/23 18.18 8.36 13.04 1 - 7 BA Raine (DURH) 15 14 272 45.2 - 354 21 5/21 16.85 7.8 12.95 - 1 8 BGF Green (SOM) 13 13 216 36 - 383 21 5/29 18.23 10.63 10.28 2 1 9 SW Currie (LEICS) 12 12 275 45.5 - 379 20 4/25 18.95 8.26 13.75 1 - 10 JA Thompson (YORKS) 13 13 257 42.5 - 393 20 4/31 19.65 9.17 12.85 1 -

Birmingham's Daniel Briggs continues to lead the wickets charts with 27 wickets from 14 innings. Gloucestershire's David Payne scalped 25 wickets from 14 innings to retain his second rank.

Tymal Mills of Sussex scalped 24 wickets from 13 innings to maintain his third spot. Luke Hollman of Middlesex is fourth with 23 wickets at 12.56 while Matt Taylor also scalped 23 wickets at 15.08 to take the fifth rank.

Derbyshire's Pat Brown retained his sixth spot in the tally with 22 wickets. Durham’s Ben Raine (21) moved one spot up at an average of 16.85 to take up the seventh slot. Somerset's Ben Green (21) slid one spot to the eighth rank at 18.23.

Leicestershire's Scott Currie (20) and Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson (20) continued to retain their ninth and 10th positions in the tally with an average of 18.95 and 19.65, respectively.

