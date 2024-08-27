[Watch] Sameer Rizvi smashes a match-winning fifty against Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League 2024

Kanpur Superstars captain Sameer Rizvi delivered a spectacular fifty against the Lucknow Falcons in the third match of the UP T20 League 2024, held at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, August 26. After being asked to bat first, the Kanpur Superstars had a rough start, finding themselves reeling at 16-3 after 3.4 overs.

Captain Sameer Rizvi came in at number five and single-handedly guided the Superstars to a respectable total. The right-handed batter scored 89 runs off 51 balls, including eight boundaries and six sixes before being dismissed by Abhinandan Singh.

Here are the highlights of Rizvi's brilliant shots:

Trending

Aside from Sameer Rizvi, the other Kanpur batters struggled, with only three players managing to reach double figures. Shubham Mishra was the second-highest scorer for the Superstars with 17 runs.

The Superstars ended their innings at 156-9 after their allotted 20 overs. Abhinandan Singh was the standout bowler for the Falcons, taking four wickets while giving away just 26 runs.

Shubman Mishra shines with the ball for Kanpur in a thrilling contest

Chasing a target of 157, the Lucknow Falcons got off to a rough start when opener Harsh Tyagi was dismissed for a duck after just three balls, with Mohsin Khan claiming the wicket.

Samarth Singh provided a strong counterattack, scoring 29 off 13 balls, including five boundaries and a six before being dismissed by Shubman Mishra. Captain Priyam Garg could not build a substantial innings, contributing 31 off 23 balls with two boundaries and two sixes.

Kanpur's bowlers excelled in the middle overs, reducing Lucknow from 76-2 to 96-6. With 44 runs required from the last five overs and four wickets in hand, the tailenders made valuable contributions, bringing the target down to 12 runs off the final over.

Mohsin Khan remained calm under pressure and delivered a superb final over, securing a three-run victory for Kanpur and starting their campaign on a winning note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️