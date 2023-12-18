Who is Sameer Rizvi? 5 interesting facts about all-rounder who could be picked up at IPL 2024 Auction

The reverse countdown to the IPL 2024 Auction has started, with all 10 teams having their plans and strategies ready for the big event. Dubai will play host to the auction this year.

Many teams are in need of a quality Indian all-rounder. Capped Indian all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Vijay Shankar, and Axar Patel have been retained.

However, there are a lot of talented all-rounders present in the uncapped category. One such player is Sameer Rizvi from Meerut. He is a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-spinner.

Rizvi can earn his maiden contract tomorrow at the IPL 2024 Auction. Before an IPL team signs him, here's a list of five things that you should know about him.

#1 Samir Rizvi smashed the fastest 100 in UPT20

UPT20 was a domestic T20 league featuring the cricketers of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). Rizvi, who hails from Meerut, turned up for the Kanpur Superstars team and scored the fastest hundred in the competition.

Playing against the Gorakhpur Lions, Rizvi scored a magnificent 49-ball 104. Fans lauded the rising star for his excellent batting performance in the UPT20 match.

#2 Sameer Rizvi won a trophy as captain just before IPL 2024 Auction

Rizvi captained Uttar Pradesh in the Men's U-23 State A Trophy championship. Uttar Pradesh beat Uttarakhand in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to lift the trophy.

Skipper Sameer Rizvi led the team from the front by scoring a 50-ball 84 in the middle-order. He smacked 10 fours and four sixes while batting under pressure and helped Uttar Pradesh finish with 356/7 on the board. IPL teams would have loved his performance in the big game.

#3 Rinku Singh gave Sameer Rizvi his maiden domestic cap

Rinku Singh is one of the biggest match-winners in India right now. He is likely to represent the country at the T20 World Cup next year. Not many fans would know that Rinku handed Sameer his maiden domestic T20 cap for Uttar Pradesh.

It will be interesting to see if Kolkata Knight Riders sign Rizvi at IPL 2024 Auction and reunite him with Rinku Singh.

#4 Sameer Rizvi has a T20 average of close to 50 before IPL 2024 Auction

Rizvi's T20 stats are quite impressive on paper. The all-rounder has aggregated 295 runs in just 11 matches at an average of 49.16. His strike rate is close to 135 as well, while he has recorded two half-centuries in 11 outings.

His average and strike rate in domestic cricket may attract a lot of bids for him at the IPL 2024 Auction. Also, he can bowl off-spin for the team whenever needed.

#5 Sameer Rizvi has represented India at the U-19 level

Rizvi has some experience of playing international cricket at the U-19 level. He is yet to make his debut for the senior Indian team, but has represented India U-19s in the past.

While Rizvi could not make it big while playing for India at the U-19 level, he will be keen to break into an IPL team by earning a contract at the IPL 2024 Auction.