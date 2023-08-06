[Watch] Sanju Samson gets stumped out by Nicholas Pooran off Akeal Hosein in IND vs WI 2nd T20I 

Sanju Samson was stumped out by wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran off Akeal Hosein in the second T20I between India and West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6.

The right-handed batter once again failed to make an impact, getting dismissed for run-a-ball seven in the contest. That came after he was run out for 12 off as many balls in the opening T20I, which India lost by four runs.

The incident took place in the 12th over of India's innings. Hosein bowled a wide delivery to Samson, who came down the track too early. The ball spun away from a length and Samson had no chance of getting back in. He was shaping up to go big down the ground, but the length wasn’t quite there. Pooran had all the time in the world to whip the bails.

India opt to bat against West Indies, Sanju Samson fails to deliver with the bat

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies on Sunday. The Men in Blue made a forced change in the form of Ravi Bishnoi in place of the injured Kuldeep Yadav.

Pandya said at the toss:

"We have a forced change. Kuldeep Yadav got a hit on the hand last game, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him."

The hosts, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged side.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 115/5 after 16 overs, with Pandya and Axar Patel at the crease. Tilak Varma top scored with 51 off 41 balls, including one six and five boundaries. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 27 off 23 deliveries.

Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Samson, though, departed for single-digit scores. Hosein emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/29.

West Indies earlier won the first T20I by four runs, courtesy of captain Rovman Powell’s 48 off 32 balls.

