[Watch] Sara Tendulkar disappointed as Shubman Gill perishes for 92 in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Team India opener Shubman Gill fell eight runs short of his maiden World Cup century in the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first, India lost their in-form captain Rohit Sharma (4) on the second ball of the match. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli then steadied the ship with an 189-run partnership for the second wicket.

Virat Kohli was the aggressor during the first half of their partnership, while Gill took the lead in the later stages.

After a watchful start, Shubman Gill unleashed his range of strokes after reaching his half-century and raced towards a century. However, he, unfortunately, perished on 92 (92) in the 30th over while trying to hit an uppercut to a slower ball from Dishan Madushanka. Sara Tendulkar, who was in the stands, looked disappointed after Gill's dismissal on the brink of a century.

You can watch Gill's dismissal and Sara Tendulkar's reaction in the video below:

"World Cup is so big that everything else seems so small"- Shubman Gill

In a video shared by the ICC on social media recently, Shubman Gill opened up about the experience of representing his nation in the World Cup at home. He revealed that India's victorious campaign in the 2007 T20 World Cup inspired him in his childhood. Gill said:

"The only thing that I've set my eyes on is the World Cup trophy. This World Cup is so big that everything else seems so small. The biggest influence on me was the 2007 T20 World Cup. As a kid, that's when I started dreaming of playing for my country and representing my country at the world level."

On his favorite World Cup memories, Gill continued:

"My favourite and one of my first World Cup memories is Yuvraj Singh hitting those six sixes. There was this instinctive feeling that he was going to hit the sixth one. And when it happened, I was just ecstatic. Playing the U19 World Cup did help me grow in my confidence. It was a career high for me and winning that World Cup did boost my confidence a lot."

