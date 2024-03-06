[Watch] Sarfaraz Ahmed gets run out in a comical fashion in PSL 2024

Former Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was dismissed run-out after a big mix-up with new skipper Rilee Rossouw during their game against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 6. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for just seven runs off eight balls to continue his poor show in the T20 league.

The dismissal came during the 12th over of Quetta. Blessing Muzarbani bowled back of a length ball outside off, and Sarfaraz opened the face of the bat to steer it towards Shoaib Malik at backward point. Rossouw wanted the single and rushed towards the striker’s end, but Sarfaraz was not interested.

Malik took a shy at the stumps at the striker’s end but missed out on hitting the stumps. Anwar backed up at mid-wicket, collected the ball, and quickly threw it to Muzarbani at the bowler’s end and the latter took the bails off. Sarfaraz could’ve stood his ground but sacrificed his wicket for Rossouw.

Karachi Kings restrict Quetta Gladiators to 118 in PSL clash

A clinical bowling performance helped Karachi Kings bowl out Quetta Gladiators for 118 in 19.1 overs in the PSL clash on Wednesday. Saud Shakeel top scored with 33 runs off 28 balls, including two sixes and as many boundaries. The other batters had an off day.

Hasan Ali starred with the ball for Karachi Kings, returning with excellent figures of 4/15, while Blessing Muzarbani and Zahid Mahmood bagged two wickets apiece.

In the latest PSL points table, Quetta Gladiators are placed second with four wins in six games, while Karachi Kings have managed two victories in six matches. The latter will now be looking to return to winning ways, having registered a hat-trick of losses, which came against Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans, respectively.

