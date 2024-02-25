[Watch] Sarfaraz Khan blows kiss to Ranchi crowd after diving catch to dismiss Tom Hartley in India vs England 4th Test, video goes viral

Sarfaraz Khan, who recently made his sensational Test debut against England with twin fifties in Rajkot, blew a kiss to the crowd on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25. The reaction came as he took a diving catch to dismiss Tom Hartley.

For the unversed, the incident took place during the 41st over of England’s second innings. The left-arm wrist-spinner bowled a flighted delivery and Hartley went for a big shot towards long-on. Sarfaraz dived in front to grab the catch. He then blew a kiss towards the stands in delight.

The stunning catch ended Hartley’s short stint at the crease after scoring seven runs off 25 balls, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother at 133/7.

Watch the video below:

England post 192-run target for India in Ranchi Test

A 46-run first-innings lead helped England set a 192-run target for India in the second innings on Day 3.

In the second innings, the Ben Stokes-led side were bundled out for 145 in 53.5 overs. Zak Crawley top scored, with 60 off 91 balls in an innings laced with seven boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav delivered with the ball for India, bagging a fifer and four-fer, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Batting first, the visitors scored 353 in their first innings. Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 122 off 274, with 10 boundaries. Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, and Zak Crawley chipped in with 58 (96), 47 (126), and run-a-ball 42, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball for India, finishing with a four-wicket haul, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 307 in the first innings. Dhruv Jurel top scored with 90 off 149, smashing four sixes and six boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed 73 off 117, including six and eight boundaries. Kuldeep Yadav chipped in a handy 28 off 131, sharing a 76-run partnership with Jurel for the eighth wicket.

Shoaib Bashir bagged a five-wicket haul for England, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson scalped three and two wickets, respectively.

Follow the IND vs ENG Ranchi Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App