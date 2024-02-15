[Watch] Sarfaraz Khan’s dad applauds & gets emotional as his son reaches 50 off 48 balls on debut in 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

In a dream start to his Test career, Sarfaraz Khan brought up a sensational half-century off just 48 balls against England on Day 1 of the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

Tucking a delivery towards square leg, Sarfaraz completed a single to bring up the milestone and raised his bat towards the dressing room, and also his parents.

Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad, who has also been his coach since childhood, was understandably emotional and applauded his son for having an incredible impact on his first Test.

Here's the video of the moment Sarfaraz reached his fifty:

The joy was shortlived as Sarfaraz was run out in an unfortunate fashion for 62 off 66 balls after a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja.

Sarfaraz Khan showed he belonged to the big stage

The entire Indian cricketing fraternity seemed to be rooting for Sarfaraz Khan when he walked out to bat. This was primarily because of how long the 26-year-old has had to wait for his maiden Test cap. The emotions of Sarfaraz's father when he received the cap, spoke volumes about how patient they had been.

However, there were no signs of nerves in the way Sarfaraz batted. He meant business right from the get-go. With every run-scoring opportunity, he grew in confidence and it all seemed too easy for the debutant.

An unfortunate run-out ended a solid partnership of 77 runs between Sarfaraz and Ravindra Jadeja and that proved to be a minor blip on what was majorly India's day. From 33/3, Jadeja and Rohit Sharma added a staggering 204 runs for the fourth wicket and stabilized India's innings.

Sarfaraz's blitz was followed by a well-deserved hundred for Jadeja. He remains unbeaten on 110* along with Kuldeep Yadav (1*) as the hosts finished at 326/5 at Stumps on Day 1.

