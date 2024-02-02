[Watch] Sean Abbott unleashes 'bow and arrow' celebration as Keacy Carty misses a deserving century in AUS vs WI 1st ODI

In an anti-climatic moment for West Indies batter Keacy Carty, he missed out on a well-deserved hundred due to an unfortunate run out during the first ODI between Australia and West Indies at the MCG on Friday, February 2.

Carty was on 88 off 108 deliveries when Hayden Walsh Jr. placed a ball towards short cover and tried to steal a quick single. Halfway through the run, Carty knew he was in trouble and almost gave up trying to reach the striker's end in time.

Sean Abbott came charging in from short cover and rattled the stumps at the striker's end with a swift pick-up and throw. Keacy Carty was livid and understandably so as a poor call from Hayden Walsh Jr. found his partner way short of his crease.

Here's the video of Carty's reaction, followed by Abbott's 'bow and arrow' celebration:

Expand Tweet

West Indies looked good to breach the 250-run mark until Carty was at the crease. The right-hander seemed extremely confident in his first-ever outing in Australia.

Keacy Carty's wicket punctured West Indies' momentum

Fast bowler Xavier Barlett had an excellent start to his international career as he sent both West Indies openers Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves back to the pavilion in his first couple of overs.

The visitors were reeling at 59/4 when Keacy Carty got the company of Roston Chase and the duo began to resurrect West Indies' innings. The partnership of 110 for the fifth wicket put the visitors in a decent position to post a competitive total. All wasn't lost even when Chase was dismissed.

However, Carty's unnecessary run-out meant that both the set batters were back in the pavilion. Hayden Walsh Jr. and Matthew Forde added a few handy runs, but West Indies could only score 231 before getting bowled out.

Bartlett was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 4/17 from his nine overs. The hosts will back themselves to chase down the target, especially if get off to a solid start.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App