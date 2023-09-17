[Watch] Sensational Siraj claims 6/21, Sri Lanka blown away for 50 in Asia Cup 2023 final 

Mohammed Siraj registered brilliant figures of 6/21 as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 50 in 15.2 overs in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Sri Lanka’s total is now the lowest ODI total against India.

Sri Lanka’s decision to win the toss and bat first backfired miserably as Siraj ran riot. The start of play was delayed due to rain, but once the match got underway, India, and Siraj in particular, dominated proceedings.

Jasprit Bumrah got the early breakthrough for India in the first over as Kusal Perera (0) edged a length delivery that was angled across him. Siraj then claimed four wickets in the fourth over of the innings, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick.

Pathum Nissanka (2) was the first to go. He pushed at a delivery outside off and Ravindra Jadeja took a well-judged catch, flinging himself to his right from backward point. Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) played across the line to length ball and was trapped in front of the stumps. Charith Asalanka (0) then tentatively chipped a full ball to cover.

Dhananjaya de Silva (4) survived the hat-trick ball, but then poked at one outside off and was caught behind. After four overs, Sri Lanka were in all sorts of trouble at 12/5.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (0) was all at sea against Siraj and was cleaned up one that moved away after pitching. With the wicket, the Indian pacer also completed a well-deserved five-fer.

Siraj had his sixth when he knocked over Kusal Mendis (17) with one that nipped back in from outside off.

The Sri Lankan batter went for an expansive drive, but failed to make contact.

Hardik Pandya runs through Sri Lankan lower order after Siraj magic

After Siraj, derailed Sri Lanka’s top and middle order, Hardik Pandya helped himself to impressive figures of 3/3 in 2.2 overs, running through the tail. He bounced out Dunith Wellalage (8) with a sharp short ball. Pramod Madushan (1) and Matheesha Pathirana (0) were then dismissed off consecutive deliveries as the Sri Lankan innings folded up in embarrassing fashion.

Madushan nicked a full delivery outside off to slip, while Pathirana sliced a short of length delivery to point. Sri Lanka’s paltry total of 50 is the lowest in an ODI final - the previous worst being 54 by India against the Lankans in 2000.