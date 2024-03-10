[Watch] "Series like this have to be earned"- Rahul Dravid has a brief chat with Indian players after emphatic series win against England

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid commended the players and the coaching staff for their efforts after the hosts completed a comprehensive 4-1 series win over England.

The cherry on the cake was the way England were beaten in Dharamsala as they lost by an innings and 64 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was named the player of the match for the final Test. He took seven wickets across two innings and scored 30 runs.

In a video posted by BCCI, Dravid can be seen praising the players for showing great character after losing the opening Test in Hyderabad. He believes it is a testament to the quality of the Indian players that they managed to step up, even with some experienced players unavailable for selection.

Talking about the ups and downs of Test cricket, Rahul Dravid said:

"Series like this have to be earned. This is tough. Test cricket is hard at times, in terms of skill, physically and mentally. Test cricket is hard but there's great satisfaction in the end. At the end of such a series, the satisfaction that you get coming from one behind to win four, is just phenomenal."

Towards the end of the video, skipper Rohit Sharma added a few words, lauding the players for stepping up in crunch situations.

Rahul Dravid hailed Rohit Sharma for leading by example

Speaking to the host broadcaster after India's win in Dharamsala, Rahul Dravid lauded Rohit Sharma for handling the inexperienced players in the team well and getting the best out of them. He was delighted to see how Rohit galvanized his troops on their way to a famous series win.

Dravid said:

"I think he's (Rohit Sharma) a terrific leader. And just the guys gravitate towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see."

India have tightened their grip at the top of the WTC points table after the comprehensive thrashing of England in Dharamsala. They are at 68.51 points percentage, while England are languishing in eighth place with just 17.5 points percentage.

