[Watch] Shabnim Ismail gives sendoff to Shafali Verma after getting hit for back-to-back sixes in DCW vs MIW WPL clash

Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) bowler Shabnim Ismail gave a sendoff to Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) opener Shafali Verma after taking her wicket during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (March 5).

That came after Ismail was slammed for back-to-back sixes by Verma over the bowler's head and at the mid-wicket boundary in the same over. The right-handed batter looked good for her 28 runs off 12 balls but failed to convert it into a big score.

The incident took place during the fifth over of DCW's innings. Ismail bowled the back-of-a-length ball that angled into the right-handed batter. Shafali backed away on the pull and got a thick edge on its way to the wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia. Ismail was thrilled to bits following the wicket to complete her revenge.

Watch the video below:

With the dismissal, MIW broke the 48-run opening partnership between skipper Meg Lanning and Verma.

Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues help DCW set 193-run target for MIW in WPL clash

Half-centuries from Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues helped DCW post 192/4 against MIW in their allotted 20 overs in the WPL game on Tuesday. Rodrigues stayed unbeaten on 69 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 209.9 in an innings laced with three sixes and eight boundaries. Lanning also hit 53 off 38 deliveries, hitting two sixes and six boundaries.

Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, and Hayley Mathews bagged one wicket apiece for MIW.

DCW and MIW have currently won three out of four games. The Meg Lanning-led side is placed atop the points table, courtesy of a better net run rate. They will now look to avenge their defeat against the defending champions after losing the last-ball thriller in this season opener. Overall, MIW have beaten DCW in three out of four games in the WPL so far.

