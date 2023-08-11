[Watch] Shabnim Ismail’s hat-trick off last three balls lifts Welsh Fire to sensational win over Birmingham Phoenix

Pacer Shabnim Ismail’s hat-trick off the last three balls of the match lifted Welsh Fire to an incredible three-run win over Birmingham Phoenix in match number 14 of The Women’s Hundred in Birmingham on Thursday, August 10.

Chasing a target of 138, Birmingham Phoenix needed nine to get off the last five balls. Tess Flintoff smacked the second ball for four through extra cover to bring the gap down to four off three balls.

Ismail then cleaned by Flintoff (55 off 45 balls) with a full delivery that the batter tried to whip across the line but missed. On the next delivery, the seasoned pacer dismissed Erin Burns (0), having her caught at short third man. The batter attempted to smack a length ball that angled in over the off side, but only managed a thick outside edge that was safely held by the fielder.

Ismail completed a superb hat-trick and also ensured an unbelievable win for Welsh Fire by knocking over Issy Wong (0) with a quick length ball. The Birmingham Phoenix batter made room and tried to hit the ball through the off side, but completely missed the delivery and was cleaned up.

Chasing 138, Birmingham Phoenix got off to a solid start as Flintoff and Sophie Devine (29 off 19) added 41 for the first wicket. However, Ismail’s heroics stunned the chasing side as Amy Jones was left stranded on 48 off 34 balls.

Earlier, skipper Tammy Beaumont starred with 59 off 40 balls as Welsh Fire posted 137/7 after being sent into bat.

“I’m still getting over that” - Shabnim Ismail on hat-trick

Speaking after being named Player of the Match for her hat-trick heroics, Ismail said that she was confident of her bounce-backability. The 34-year-old South African legend commented:

“I’m still getting over that [hat-trick]. Very happy to get the Fire over the line today. I always believe as a bowler there is a bounce-backability. Beaumont asked me if I wanted to bowl the last five or the one before. I was happy to defend even five.

“I practice a lot with the bowling coach. I told them I was backing my yorker and wanted a leg side field for it. I spoke to the head coach that before there used to be wickets falling in clusters. Want to take baby steps to the final. 100% want to get to another final, love coming to the UK to play cricket," Ismail was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Welsh Fire are on top of the Women’s Hundred points table, with three wins and one no result from four games.