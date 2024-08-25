[Watch] Shadman Islam takes a stunner to dismiss Agha Salman on Day 5 of PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam took a stunning catch to dismiss Agha Salman on Day 5 of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday, August 25. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Agha Salman walked out to the middle following the dismissal of Abdullah Shafique with the scorecard reading 104/5. After Mohammad Rizwan picked up a single on the first ball of the 34th over, Salman came on strike to face his first delivery. The 30-year-old played a defensive prod but got an edge behind to Islam in the slips, who dived low and completed an exceptional catch to send the batter back to the hut.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

Agha Salman registered scores of 19 and 0 in the Test match.

Pakistan sink into further trouble as they lose 7 wickets

After opting to bowl in the first Test, Bangladesh sent shivers down the spine of Pakistan, reducing the hosts to 16/3. But vice-captain Saud Shakeel (141 off 261) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (171 off 239) joined forces in the middle, with the pair adding 240 runs for the fifth wicket to help Pakistan register 448/6.

Bangladesh bettered that with a superlative effort as a huge hundred from Mushfiqur Rahim (191 from 341), supported by half-centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, helped the visitors score 565 runs and take a lead of 117.

Looking to clear the deficit, Pakistan got off to a shaky start as they lost Saim Ayub late on Day 4. Wickets were the order of the day in the first session on Day 5 as several batters failed to convert their starts into a substantial score.

At the time of writing, Pakistan find themselves 116/7 after 41 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan their last hope.

