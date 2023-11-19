[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet gesture for Asha Bhosle during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and legendary singer Asha Bhosle are attending the ongoing 2023 World Cup game between India and Australia. The match is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

In a video shared on X, Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and Asha Bhosle were seen sitting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah in the stands. The legendary actor came up with a sweet gesture for Bhosle by carrying a cup of tea and saucer after she finished it.

For the unversed, 90-year-old Bhosle has lent her voice to popular songs in Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movies, including ‘Kitaben Bahut Si' in Baazigar and ‘Jiya Jale' in Dil Se.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan featured in ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, two box office hits on his comeback this year. He is co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Bhosle has sung ‘You’re the one for me’ featuring former Australian pacer Brett Lee.

What happened in the IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup so far?

Australian captain Pat Cummins chose to bowl against India in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday. The two teams fielded an unchanged side in the blockbuster clash.

Unbeaten India reached the final by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Australia, who have won eight games on the trot, beat South Africa by three wickets.

At the time of writing, India were 182/5 after 38 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (one off six) and KL Rahul (58 off 96) at the crease.

Virat Kohli smashed 54 runs off 63 balls, including four boundaries. The 35-year-old was dismissed by Cummins after dragging it onto the stumps.

India captain Rohit Sharma also slammed 47 off 31 deliveries, comprising three maximums and four boundaries. The opener fell prey to Glenn Maxwell, caught by Travis Head’s exceptional catch.

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja failed to deliver with the bat, returning with scores of four, four and nine, respectively.

