[Watch] Shaheen Afridi gives a gift to Jasprit Bumrah and congratulates him for becoming a father

Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi extended hearty congratulations to Jasprit Bumrah for becoming a father by meeting him at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after the play was abandoned on Sunday (September 10).

The duo are part of the India and Pakistan playing XIs squaring off in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at the venue.

India batted first in the match after losing the toss and reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs before the intervention of rain. Shubman Gill (58) and Rohit Sharma (56) departed after scoring magnificent half-centuries. Senior batters Virat Kohli (8* in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (17* in 28 balls) are unbeaten at the crease.

Due to incessant rain, the match officials called off the play around 9 PM IST. The match will now resume from the same juncture tomorrow (reserve day).

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi met Jasprit Bumrah near the stands in the stadium, gave him a gift, and congratulated his counterpart, who became a dad to a baby boy last week. Afridi said:

"Many many congratulations to you Bumrah bhai and bhabhi. May god always keep your son happy, and may he become the new Bumrah".'

You can watch their interaction in the video shared by PCB below:

"We will have to now see with what rhythm he bowls"- RP Singh on Jasprit Bumrah's ODI comeback

Former Indian pacer RP Singh expressed concern over the readiness of returning Jasprit Bumrah to suit the physical demands of the ODI format. On the AakashVani show on JioCinema, Singh said:

"Bumrah was certainly the spearhead of our bowling lineup thus far. He was out because of injury. It is good news for India that he is back. However, we will have to now see with what rhythm he bowls, what is his fitness percentage."

He added:

"I feel it will be good if his fitness level is 70 to 90%. However, it can be difficult if his fitness level is slightly less. Bumrah was away for a long time. So I feel he will be fully fit and it is good news for the Indian fans and the Indian team that Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of your bowling attack, is coming back."

Bumrah is yet to bowl in an ODI match in his comeback. In the two T20I matches against Ireland last month, he picked up four wickets, while captaining the side.