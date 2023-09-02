[Watch] Shaheen Afridi strikes again to dismiss Virat Kohli for just 4 runs in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 clash 

Ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for just four runs in the 2023 Asia Cup group stage encounter against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

Kohli came into bat following the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma shortly after the rain-induced break. He started cautiously against Naseem Shah, watchful of the deliveries outside the off-stump, but showed his class with a brilliant cover drive.

After his short, but intense battle with Naseem Shah, the former skipper was up against Shaheen Afridi. Kohli left the first delivery that he faced from the left-arm seamer, but he tried to play the very next delivery outside the off stump, but could only get an inside edge, which travelled onto the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

This marks the second instance that Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Shaheen across formats. The left-arm seamer removed the right-handed batter during the famous clash between the two sides at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Team India in peril following Kohli's early dismissal

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss earlier and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue had started relatively well while potent bowling by the Pakistani pacers made it an even contest.

Rain made an appearance in the fifth over, leading to a short break. Covers were brought on by the groundsmen to protect the pitch and outfield against the persistent drizzle.

Shaheen Afridi breached Rohit Sharma's defence with a delivery that came back in, right after the play began following the break.

At the time of writing, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are slowly rebuilding the innings following the quick blows by Shaheen Afridi. India are placed at 42/2 after nine overs, with Haris Rauf coming into the attack as well.

Iyer has started on a positive note, racing off to 14 runs off just eight deliveries while Gill is struggling to find rhythm, having taken 11 deliveries to get off the mark.

How should Indian batters look to play against the Pakistani pacers in the future to avoid yet another collapse with the new ball? Let us know what you think.