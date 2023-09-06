[WATCH] Shaheen Afridi strikes with the new ball yet again to dismiss Litton Das in PAK vs BAN match in Asia Cup 2023 

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was once again influential with the new ball, dismissing the returning Litton Das for 16 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage.

Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss, with Litton replacing the injured Najmul Shanto in the playing XI. The wicketkeeper-batter was initially ruled out of the tournament due to a viral fever, but has made a return after missing out on the group stage.

Litton Das walked into bat at No.3 after Naseem Shah dismissed Mehidy Hasan for a golden duck in the second over. He began on a positive note and played some classy strokes, but a timid, lazy stroke cost his wicket in the fifth over.

Shaheen Afridi was able to find a little bit of swing in his opening spell in the grueling heat. The left-arm pacer dished out a cutter right before the dismissal, which almost claimed the edge. He followed that up with a short of a length delivery outside off-stump, with some extra bounce.

Mohammad Rizwan comfortably claimed the catch behing the stumps, reducing Bangladesh to 31-2. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Shaheen Afridi wrapped up his first spell with figures of 4-1-18-1, and will be on the lookout to make further inroads as the innings progresses.

Bangladesh reduced to 49-4 after the first powerplay after Pakistan make the new ball count

Bangladesh's batting unit crumbled in the second half of the powerplay after pace bowler Haris Rauf was introduced into the attack. The batters could not handle his raw pace, as he claimed his 50th ODI wicket by dismissing Mohammad Naim in the eighth over.

He struck once again by breaching Towhid Hridoy's defence to castle him and to send him back with just two runs to his name off nine deliveries.

Pakistan are firmly on top and will aim to make regular breakthroughs in the middle overs. The Men in Green are playing with an extra seamer in Faheem Ashraf, who replaced spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz for this clash.

Experienced Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan are currently repairing the innings as the middle overs begin.

Will Bangladesh recover from this setback? Let us know what you think.