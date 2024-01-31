[Watch] Shaheen Afridi throws bat in the air after scoring winning runs off final ball against Trent Boult in MIE vs DV clash of ILT20 2024

Shaheen Afridi helped his team Desert Vipers eke out a thrilling two-wicket win over MI Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ongoing ILT20 2024 on Tuesday, January 30.

The Vipers required 10 runs off the last over with just two wickets in hand. Veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was tasked with the job of bowling the final six deliveries.

He did a decent job, conceding just seven runs from the first five balls. The equation came down to three off one ball. Anticipating a full-length delivery, Afridi cleared his front leg and went for a slog.

The ball took the outside edge of the bat and went towards the third-man region. Afridi and non-striker Mark Word ran three runs as the Vipers scampered home by two wickets.

Chasing a 150-run target, the Vipers were off to a disappointing start, with their top-order batters failing to make a significant impact. Sherfane Rutherford's 35-run knock towards the back end gave the team a glimpse of hope.

Shaheen Afridi also chipped in with a useful contribution with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 17 as the Vipers trumped the table-toppers in the last-ball thriller.

"We bowl in partnership and it is important to communicate with each other" - Mohammad Amir on bowling in tandem with Shaheen Afridi

Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers in the clash between the Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, bagging a stunning three-wicket haul.

The seasoned campaigner was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling exploits. Speaking at the post-match presentation, here's what Amir said about his experience of bowling alongside Shaheen Afridi in ILT20 2024:

"We bowl in partnership and it is important to communicate with each other, we (Shaheen Afridi and I) are sharing the experience and it helps."

While Amir was impressive in the contest, Afridi struggled to get going. The speedster remained wicketless and conceded 39 runs from his full quota of four overs.

With two wins from five games, the Vipers are currently placed fifth in the points table. Afridi has bagged four scalps from as many outings at an economy rate of 7.87.

