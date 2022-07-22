[Watch] Shamarh Brooks takes brilliant catch as Shikhar Dhawan falls 3 short of 100 in 1st IND vs WI ODI

Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan fell three runs short of his century in the first ODI against West Indies on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Asked to bat first, Dhawan and Shubman Gill got the tourists off to a flying start. The opening pair stitched together a 117-run partnership before Gill (64) departed in the 18th over.

The Indian captain shared another crucial partnership with Shreyas Iyer to carry the innings. Dhawan looked in sublime touch, hitting boundaries at will. The southpaw also kept the scoreboard ticking with frequent singles and doubles.

The veteran opener looked well set for his 18th ODI century but fell three runs short. Dhawan went hard at an away delivery and failed to keep it down. The ball was moving away from the point fielder when Shamarh Brooks produced a full-length dive to pounce on it while in the air.

It required a special effort to end a special knock and Brooks brought out a Supermanesque effort to bring some relief to his side.

Watch the clip here:

This is the seventh time Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed in his 90s. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18), Aravinda De Silva, Nathan Astle & Grant Flower (nine each) and Jacques Kallis (eight) have more 90s in ODIs than Dhawan.

West Indies bounce back with a couple of quick wickets

Reeling at 213/2 after Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal, India looked on course to post a daunting target on board. However, the Windies made a comeback with a couple of quick wickets.

Shreyas Iyer departed soon after reaching the 50-run mark while Suryakumar got out cheaply for 13. Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein bowled some tight lengths to reduce the visiting side to 247/4.

The onus will now be on Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda to set a decent target as the Men in Blue look to post around 350 runs.

