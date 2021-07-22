Watch: Mohammed Shami trains hard in the gym ahead of Test series

Mohammed Shami has been training hard to achieve optimum fitness levels before the 5-match Test series against England commences on August 4.

The Indian team management decided to rest senior pacers Shami and Ishant Sharma in the recently concluded practice match against County select XI. This was done to give some much-needed game time to the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur.

Mohammed Shami used the break to fine-tune his fitness and get himself ready for the upcoming Test series. The seam bowler shared one of his workout videos on his Instagram handle to keep his fans updated about his activities.

Mohammed Shami has played 8 Test matches in England and picked up 21 wickets at an average of 47.05 and a strike rate of 76.76. 4/56 as his best figures in the country. Shami will be hoping to improve his record by performing well in the upcoming series.

Mohammed Shami will return to action in August

The Test series between India and England will kick off the second WTC cycle. Both teams will be eager to make a good start and win every match as it will give them a head start in the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

The Test series will commence on August 4 and continue until September 14. Mohammed Shami, Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma will be crucial to India's chances in the series.

Here is the complete schedule for India vs. England Test series:

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

