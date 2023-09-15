[Watch] Shardul Thakur castles Shakib Al Hasan for 80 & breaks 101-run stand in IND vs BAN Super 4 match

Shakib Al Hasan fell 20 runs short of his century in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India as he lost his stumps to Shardul Thakur. The Bangladesh captain chopped a delivery from Thakur onto his stumps and departed to the pavilion after scoring 80 runs.

Shardul Thakur has a habit of breaking partnerships. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy added 101 runs for the fifth wicket by the end of the 33rd over. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Thakur to bowl the first over after the drinks break.

Thakur delivered straightaway as he rattled Shakib's stumps. You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Thakur has scalped three wickets in the match so far. Earlier in the innings, he bagged the wickets of Tanzid Hasan and Anamul Haque.

Ravindra Jadeja took his 200th ODI wicket soon after Shardul Thakur sent Shakib Al Hasan back

Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 ODI wickets on the first ball of the next over. New batter Shamim Hossain faced the left-arm spinner. Jadeja trapped him LBW on the first ball itself. The Bangladesh batter took a review, but the third umpire ruled him out as well, forcing him to walk back to the dressing room after a five-ball one.

Shakib Al Hasan has been the top-scorer for Bangladesh in this game so far. The captain came out to bat at number four when the team's score was 15/2. Anamul Haque and Mehidy Hasan Miraz lost their wickets soon after Shakib's arrival. Towhid Hridoy walked out to bat at number six and had a 101-run partnership with the skipper.

Just when it looked like Shakib and Hridoy would take the Bangladesh total to 200, Shardul Thakur broke the partnership. Bangladesh are 179/6 after 38.3 overs. It will be interesting to see if they can touch the 200-run mark.