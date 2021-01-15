Watch: Shardul Thakur opens Test wickets account with his first ball of Gabba Test

Shardul Thakur had a dream start to the Brisbane Test, dismissing Marcus Harris off his first ball in the match. This was also Thakur's first Test wicket.

Harris was the second Australian to fall on the first day of the Gabba Test. His opening partner David Warner was dismissed in the first over of the match by Mohammed Siraj.

The video of Thakur's memorable moment was uploaded by Cricket on BT Sport on Twitter.

Another one for India!



Marcus Harris chips one into the legside of Shardul Thakur...



Steve Smith comes to the middle 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Tjuq16Fip7 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 15, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane brought Shardul Thakur on in the 9th over, and it proved to be an inspired change. The pacer, who had bowled just 10 deliveries on his Test debut against West Indies before getting injured, got a wicket off his first ball in Brisbane.

Thakur bowled an in-swinger with the ball angling in on Marcus Harris’s pads. The opener tried to flick it towards the leg side. Although Harris timed the delivery well, the shot went straight to Washington Sundar at square leg.

The wicket meant that Marcus Harris's return, who replaced Will Pucovksi in the Australia XI, didn't go according to plan. He scored just five runs in 23 balls.

Shardul Thakur and Siraj send back Australia’s openers early

Siraj strikes!#TeamIndia waste no time as @ImRo45 takes a stunning low catch in the slips. Siraj gets the wicket in just his first over! Warner is back in the hut for 1. #AUSvIND



Follow the game - https://t.co/OgU227P9dp pic.twitter.com/Z9piIdM11V — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

India managed to dismiss both the Australian openers early. Mohammed Siraj was the first one to get in action, removing David Warner in the first over of the Test.

An away swinger got the better of Warner, and Rohit Sharma completed an outstanding catch while diving to his right. Warner’s poor run in the series continued, as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 1 run.

Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Mohamed Siraj and Navdeep Saini form a new-look & young India pace attack in Brisbane. Although India’s pacers have made a solid start, it will be interesting to see how they fare as the match goes on.