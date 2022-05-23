[Watch] Sharmin Akhter aces a direct hit to catch Supernovas Deandra Dottin short of her crease

Trailblazers cricketer Sharmin Akhter produced a brilliant run out to dismiss Supernovas' opener Deandra Dottin in their Women's T20 Challenge opener at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Dottin got the Supernovas off to a flying start before Smriti Mandhana and Co. came back into the tie with the important wicket of the West Indian cricketer. The incident took place on the last ball of the fifth over when Harleen Deol tried to tap one into the leg side and sneak in a single.

It went straight to the square fielder and by the time Sharmin Akhter picked up the ball, Dottin was already halfway down the wicket. The 26-year-old cricketer from Bangladesh hit the bullseye to catch Dottin well short of her crease.

Watch the clip here:

It was a much-needed breakthrough for the bowling side after the Supernovas raced to 50 runs in just five overs.

Deandra Dottin's brisk start puts Supernovas on top

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A quickfire -run stand between



Follow the match bit.ly/WT20C-1



#My11CircleWT20C #TBLvSNO Supernovas are off to a cracking start!A quickfire-run stand between @PriyaPunia6 & Deandra Dottin in under 5 overs.Follow the match Supernovas are off to a cracking start! 👍 👍A quickfire 5⃣0⃣-run stand between @PriyaPunia6 & Deandra Dottin in under 5 overs. 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/WT20C-1 #My11CircleWT20C #TBLvSNO https://t.co/OcxymcDNsU

Opting to bat first, West Indian hard-hitter Dottin got the team off to a flying start. She made full use of the field restrictions and took the attack to the opposition. Priya Punia also complemented her partner well.

By the time Deandra Dottin got out after a blazing 32 off 17 balls, her side was well-placed at 50. Harleen Deol, who has been in superlative form on the domestic circuit, joined the party and kept the momentum going.

Punia also walked back soon after, which saw skipper Harmanpreet Kaur come out in the middle. Harmanpreet and Harleen added a quickfire 37-run stand for the third wicket before Deol got out after a well-made 35 off just 19 balls.

Reeling at 100/3, the onus will be on the Supernovas captain to play a big knock and guide her side to a daunting total.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar