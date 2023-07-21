[Watch] "She's coming to see Virat Kohli and not me"- WI wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva reveals hilarious conversation with his mother

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has made fans all around the world with his incredible achievements over the years and West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva's mother seems to be one of them.

Kohli was relatively new to the crease on Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20, when Da Silva was heard on the stump mic talking to the fielder at short leg about the conversation he had with his mother about the legendary Indian batter.

Revealing that his mother was a huge fan of Virat Kohli, Joshua da Silva said:

"My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That's literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don't blame her to be honest. She's right up there watching."

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli inching closer to a hundred in his 500th game for India

With all the talk about Virat Kohli struggling against spin bowling over the past few years, the former Indian captain has played a great knock so far in Trinidad. After another century stand by the openers, India lost quite a few wickets and were in a tricky situation at 182/4.

However, Kohli ensured from one end that he continued to grind the runs as he received able support from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The duo managed to keep the West Indies bowlers at bay and ensured that the hosts had wicketless second and third sessions on Day 1.

Both Kohli (87*) and Jadeja (36*) have added 106 runs for the fifth wicket and with stroke-making not being easy, India seems to be in a strong position at 288/4. The pitch seems a bit on the drier side and that further makes West Indies' decision to bowl first baffling, given that they have to face Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while batting last.