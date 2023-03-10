[WATCH] "She has won it” - Simon Doull’s comment on Hasan Ali’s wife during PSL 2023 goes viral

A video of New Zealand commentator Simon Doull’s remark on Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali’s wife Samiya Arzoo during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match has gone viral on social media.

Arzoo was seen cheering for Islamabad United during their match against the Multan Sultans at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, March 7. The clip is said to be from the same match.

After Islamabad won a close contest by two wickets, chasing down a target of 206 runs in 19.5 overs, Doull was on commentary. When the camera panned to Hasan's wife Samiyaa, Doull was heard commenting:

"She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well, I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The video has caught the attention of social media users and is going viral on various platforms.

Doull was also in the news recently when he questioned Babar Azam over his deceleration as the Peshawar Zalmi skipper approached his hundred in a PSL 2023 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 8.

Babar was batting on 86 off 49 balls after 14 overs and went on to reach three figures off 60 balls. When he was on 99, the right-handed batter defended a delivery from fast bowler Naseem Shah. Surprised over Babar’s lack of intent, Doull commented:

“The last little while, that’s all that has been happening rather than looking for boundaries still, when you’ve got so much firepower to come. Hundreds are great, stats are brilliant, but it still must be team first.”

Babar went on to score 115 off 65 balls, smashing 15 fours and three sixes, as Peshawar Zalmi put up 240/2 on the board, batting first. The knock was in vain, though, as Quetta Gladiators chased down the target with eight wickets in hand courtesy of Jason Roy’s scintillating 145* off 63 balls, a knock featuring 20 fours and five sixes.

Islamabad United went down to Lahore Qalandars by 119 runs in recent PSL 2023 match

In their most recent PSL 2023 encounter on Thursday, March 9, Islamabad United went down to Lahore Qalandars by 119 runs in Rawalpindi.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first, after which Fakhar Zaman clubbed 115 off only 57 balls, hitting eight fours and as many sixes. Thanks to Zaman’s brilliance, Lahore posted 226/5 on the board.

Rashid Khan then starred with 4/21 as Islamabad United were bundled out for 107 in 15.1 overs.

