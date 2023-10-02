[Watch] Shemaine Campbelle takes a blinder as Alyssa Healy departs for golden duck in AUS-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I

West Indies Women’s player Shemaine Campbelle took a stunning catch to dismiss Alyssa Healy in the second T20I against Australia Women in North Sydney Oval on Monday, October 2.

The dismissal took place off the very first ball of Australia’s innings. Chinelle Henry bowled a good length delivery outside the off-stump, and Healy slapped it over the point. Campbelle, who was placed at the backward point, jumped to perfection to complete the one-handed catch, leaving everyone in awe. Healy, though, was disappointed to get dismissed for a golden duck.

Watch the catch below:

Asked to bat first, Australia posted 212/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Ellyse Perry top scored with 70 runs off 46 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries. Phoebe Litchfield also hit 52 off 19 deliveries, including five sixes and three boundaries.

Georgia Wareham and Beth Mooney also chipped in with scores of 32 (13) and 29 (22), respectively.

West Indies captain Hayley Mathews starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/36, while Shamilia Connell picked up two wickets. Chinelle Henry also picked up a solitary wicket.

Alyssa Healy and Co. are leading T20I series 1-0 against West Indies

Australia are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. The hosts won the opener by eight wickets and 6.4 overs to spare, courtesy of Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath’s half-centuries. Hayley Mathews’ 99 off 74 went in vain for the visitors as they failed to defend 147.

The two teams will play their final T20I at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, October 5. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series from October 8 to 15.

Playing XI:

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.