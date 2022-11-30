[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan is bowled by Adam Milne as he edges a delivery onto his stumps in Christchurch ODI

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was bowled by New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne for 28 off 45 balls in the third and final ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30.

The hosts won the toss and asked the Men in Blue to bat under overcast conditions. Dhawan looked good during his stay at the crease even as the New Zealand bowlers got the ball to move around. The Indian skipper hit three fours and a six, making a concerted effort to unsettle the Kiwi pacers.

The veteran left-hander’s knock, however, came to an end in the 13th over as he played on to Milne. Wanting to use his feet, Dhawan charged down the track and tried to hit the ball through the offside.

However, Milne cramped him for room with a good length delivery on off and middle. In the end, all Dhawan managed was an inside edge that hit his pads and went on to dislodge the stumps

The skipper’s dismissal left Team India in a bit of trouble at 55/2. Earlier, the visitors got off to an extremely cautious start after being asked to bat. Young opener Shubman Gill, in particular, found the going very tough.

He was just beginning to find some rhythm as he hit Milne for a couple of fours. However, the New Zealand fast bowler had the last laugh as Gill (13 off 22) chipped a flick to square leg, where Mitchell Santner smartly timed his leap and completed the catch.

Having lost their openers, India suffered a third setback when Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 10 off 16 to Daryl Mitchell, leaving the visitors in trouble at 85/3 in the 21st over.

“Would have liked to bowl” - Shikhar Dhawan

After losing yet another toss, Team India skipper Dhawan admitted that he would have liked to bowl first as well, considering the grass on the surface. He said:

“More grass on this surface, would have liked to bowl as well but we need to bat well. Last game I thought it would seam a lot, but it played well.”

On the team’s mindset going into the do-or-die clash, he stated:

“You always go with the mindset of winning. We are relaxed in the dressing room and are switching on whenever needed. We're just sticking to the processes. It's about being positive and creating momentum.”

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

