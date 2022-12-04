[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan makes a mess of a reverse sweep attempt to lose his wicket in 1st ODI against Bangladesh 

Shikhar Dhawan's unflattering run of late received another poor score after he was dismissed for just seven runs in the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday, December 4.

Featuring as a batter in the team with Rohit Sharma coming in and assuming leadership responsibilities, Dhawan was out to face the new ball after Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The southpaw went for a lavish sweep shot against Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but the ugly attempt only saw the ball being deflected off his forearm and onto his stumps. The ball initially hit the glove as it was a premeditated attempt at playing the reverse sweep.

However, the ball looped after the initial contact, took another deflection, and crashed onto the stumps to bring his innings to an early end. Watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Dhawan got off the mark with a boundary after playing out his first six deliveries at the crease. The southpaw, who does not have the best of records against off-spin, looked uncomfortable against Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was brought in early into the attack in the fourth over itself by stand-in skipper Litton Das.

Rohit Sharma follows suit after Shikhar Dhawan's departure; Bangladesh break into the Indian middle order

Dhawan's dismissal resulted in only a 23-run opening stand for the Men in Blue. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tried to rebuild the innings after the early setback.

The pair tried to take on the spinners, but were still largely cautious in their approach and ended the first powerplay with 48 runs on the board.

Bangladesh have responded strongly with the introduction of Shakib Al Hasan to the attack. The all-rounder claimed the huge wickets of Rohit and Kohli in the space of three deliveries to reduce India to 49-3 in 11 overs.

At the time of writing, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are out in the middle trying to forge a partnership to put the hosts on the back foot after a remarkable start with the ball.

Will Shikhar Dhawan make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup squad? Let us know what you think.

