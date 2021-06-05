[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan shows his class in an 8-ball pool game, nails every shot

Delhi Capitals recently shared a throwback video from the IPL where Shikhar Dhawan played the popular pool game '8-ball'. The Indian opener nailed three back-to-back shots, receiving appreciation from everyone around.

The Capitals shared the clip on Twitter with the caption: "Gabbar has turned into a finisher." You can watch the clip here:

Shikhar Dhawan was in blistering form on the cricket field too, as he had a splendid time in the 14th edition of the IPL before the tournament was suspended due to breaches in various teams' bio-bubbles.

The Delhi Capitals led the points table after 8 games, winnings six of their encounters. Shikhar Dhawan played a massive role in DC's run to the top of the table by providing quickfire starts at the top with his opening partner Prithvi Shaw.

In 8 games in IPL 2021, Dhawan amassed 380 runs at an average of 54.28 while his strike rate was 134.7. The 35-year-old also leads the race for the Orange Cap and will be keen to continue his good form when the second phase of the T20 league resumes in September in the UAE.

Shikhar Dhawan likely to play limited over series against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan is adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 85 as #DelhiCapitals cruised through.#VIVOIPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/0ebxJDSG5u — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Team India have a big assignment in England, where they will play the World Test Championship final and a five-match Test series against the hosts. The second-string Men In Blue squad will also play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

Selectors are expected to name a very different side for the Sri Lanka series, with most senior members away on the England tour. Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, has been overlooked on the Test circuit since 2018 and was ignored for the Test tour of England.

However, he is expected to be part of the Indian side who will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is against the Lankans. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli unavailable, many consider Shikhar Dhawan the frontrunner to lead India for the Sri Lanka series, which begins on July 13.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee