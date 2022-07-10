[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan trains intensely in the nets ahead of the ODI series against England

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently training intensely in the nets to prepare for the side's upcoming three-match ODI series against England, which will commence next week.

The southpaw was not part of the Indian T20I squad, which recently won two matches against the hosts. After being ignored in the shortest format, Dhawan is now only being considered for ODI cricket by the selectors.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup approaching slowly, the veteran batter will be looking to put in consistent performances against England and strengthen his opening position spot in the 50-over format.

The 36-year-old recently gave his fans a glimpse of his practice session by sharing a video on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

"Gearing up for ODI Series! Can't wait to get on the field 😍 #cricket #match #odi #practice"

You can watch the video below:

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Team India in 3-match ODI series against West Indies

The selectors have appointed Dhawan as the captain of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming West Indies tour after resting regular captain Rohit Sharma. The southpaw previously led a young Indian side last year against Sri Lanka in their backyard.

The three-match ODI series against the West Indies will start on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The same venue will host the other two contests on July 24 and 27.

A five-match T20I series (July 29 to August 7) will follow it. The selectors will announce the T20I squad after the conclusion of the current series against England.

India's squad for West Indies ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

