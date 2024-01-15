[Watch] Shivam Dube picks up a wicket after taking Rohit Sharma's advice during 2nd IND vs AFG T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's suggestion worked well for Shivam Dube during the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday (January 14) in Indore, Bhopal. The lanky pace bowling all-rounder picked up a wicket immediately after taking advice from Rohit in the first innings of the match.

The incident transpired during the seventh over, when Dube came in to bowl his first over of the contest. After the fourth ball of the over, Rohit had a small discussion with the 30-year-old while he was going back in his run-up.

On the very next ball, Dube cleaned up Afghan batter Azmatullah Omarzai with a brilliant back-of-the-hand slower ball. Rohit was delighted with the outcome and jogged towards his compatriot to celebrate while indicating that their plan worked with his gestures.

You can watch the exchange between Rohit and Dube after the wicket in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Shivam Dube's blistering 63* in the chase helped India win 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan managed to reach 172 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first on a flat surface. Batting at number 3, Gulbadin Naib (57) hit a stroke-filled half-century, while a couple of others chipped in with mini contributions.

India then lost Rohit Sharma (0) in the first over of the second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Virat Kohli (29) put on a brisk 57-run partnership in the powerplay to limit the damage after an early wicket.

Virat departed in the final over of the powerplay. Shivam Dube (63*) walked in at number 4 position, asserted his dominance against Afghanistan spinners, and powered India home in the chase.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on India's performance and said:

"We've been very clear with what we've wanted to achieve. Very clear message to the team as well. When you see a performance like that you can feel proud about it as well. It's one thing to talk about it but another thing to go out there and execute it. That's a good positive for us. The last two games we've ticked almost every box, trying certain things in the powerplay, certain things in the middle-overs and the back end as well."

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the third and final T20I of the series on Wednesday (January 17).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App