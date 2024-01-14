[Watch] Shivam Dube smashes 3 consecutive sixes against Mohammad Nabi in 2nd India vs Afghanistan T20I

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube was in stunning form in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 32-ball 63 at a strike rate of 196.88 to help India chase down 173 in just 15.4 overs.

The left-handed batter's knock was laced with five fours and four sixes. The last three of those maximums came off Mohammad Nabi's consecutive balls in the 10th over, all but killed the game for the visitors.

The first ball was on a length on the middle and leg which was met with a shimmy down the track. The second was shorter and Dube slog-swept it while the third was a full-toss that was clubbed, with all three landing in the same region of deep mid-wicket.

Dube reached his half-century off just 22 balls, the third-fastest in T20Is.

"I'm repaying the faith Rohit Sharma put in me" - Shivam Dube

After the match, Dube spoke about captain Rohit Sharma's faith in him and his 92-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"He (Rohit) is really pleased with my performance and I'm repaying the faith he's put in me. We both (him and Jaiswal) are strong players, we know our game, my role was to take on the spinners, Jaiswal was already playing well and we wanted to finish the game as soon as possible," he said.

"There wasn't any target in the mind, we have finished on time. Not thinking to hit out of the ground, but definitely out of the park. There are many things I worked on, it is about mentally in T20s and how you handle the pressure, we focused on it and not hitting all the balls importantly. I'm working on by bowling as well, got the three overs today, wasn't great today and that's how it goes in T20's, not all the days are same," Dube added.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will aim for a clean sweep by winning the third T20I on Wednesday, January 17.

