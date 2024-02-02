[Watch] Shoaib Bashir claims maiden international wicket by dismissing Rohit Sharma in 2nd IND vs ENG Test 

England off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir, did not take too long to strike after making his debut in the second Test against India in Vishakapatnam on Friday, February 2. The youngster dismissed the opposition skipper, Rohit Sharma, in his fourth over to give the visitors their first breakthrough after being put into bowl first.

Bashir, who replaced the injured Jack Leach in the playing XI, was introduced into the attack in the 12th over after Joe Root and James Anderson opened the proceedings with the new ball.

Team India's opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma employed a cautious approach on a surface that has not spawned any demons so far. The duo saw through the opening hour of the play, putting a value on their respective wickets. However, the skipper had to depart eventually, courtesy of a soft dismissal.

Coming over the wicket, Bashir kept things tight for the right-handed batter, not giving him much room to operate. Rohit opted to play a glance against the ball turning into him but ended up guiding the ball straight to Ollie Pope, stationed at leg slip.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Rohit Sharma walked back to the pavilion after scoring 14 runs off 41 deliveries. His innings did not include any boundaries as he was kept in check by James Anderson and the finger spinners.

India skipper Rohit Sharma had opened the batting in Tests for the first time in Vishakapatnam

The Indian skipper boasts a brilliant record in Vishakapatnam across formats, and it is at this venue, where he opened the batting for the first time in red-ball cricket. He scored twin centuries as an opener in the first Test against South Africa in 2019 at the venue to cement his place in the longest format of the game.

Team India are currently rebuilding following Sharma's dismissal and looking to close out the first session of the opening day without any more casualties. As of writing, the hosts are placed at 61/1 after 23 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill sharing the crease.

How many runs will Team India score in the first innings of the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam? Let us know what you think.

