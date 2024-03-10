[Watch] Shoaib Malik hits a boundary to help Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in last-ball PSL 2024 thriller

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik hit a boundary to help Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 in Karachi on Saturday (March 9).

Karachi needed nine of the final over and three off the last ball. In between, two wickets fell before Malik and Hasan Ali took the team over the line.

On the final ball, Zaman Khan, attempting a yorker, bowled a low full toss wide outside off to Malik. The right-hander stayed at his crease and slapped it wide of point for a boundary.

SHOAIB MALIK THE FINISHER

Malik stayed unbeaten on 27 off 17, hitting four boundaries. The right-hander has been decent form in the PSL this season, scoring 232 runs in nine games, including a half-century.

“I remembered my own words” – Shoaib Malik on the thrilling finish in PSL

Shoaib Malik credited himself for his wise words to teammates to bail his team out of a crunch situation. The 42-year-old said in his post-match comments:

“To be honest, we did speak out during the meetings. I told during the meetings when match goes into crunch situations, don't panic. I remembered my own words. It wasn't easy.

"After playing for so many years, you just need to calm yourself. It is always like playing your first game when it goes into a crunch situation.”

He continued:

“Pollard told me before we landed here that with two games left, one you finish and one I will finish. I have done my part. Over to him now.”

With the win, Karachi Kings kept their hopes alive for a knockout berth in PSL 2024. They are fifth in the points table with four wins in nine games.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have been eliminated, managing a solitary win in nine games. The two teams face off once again in their final league game on Sunday (March 10).

Click here to check out the full KRK vs LHQ PSL 2024 scorecard.

