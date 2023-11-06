[Watch] Shoriful Islam takes a diving catch to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis in BAN vs SL 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam took a diving catch to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis in the 2023 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, November 6. The dismissal took place in the 12th over of Bangladesh innings.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan bowled a full-length ball outside the off stump. Kusal Mendis chipped it towards long-on which came off the toe-end of his bat. Shoriful Islam moved to his left, got low, and pouched it safely.

Watch the catch below:

With the dismissal, Mendis continued his lean patch with the bat in the marquee ICC tournament. He departed for just 19 runs off 30 balls, including a six and one boundary.

The right-handed batter made a promising start in the first two games, scoring 76 and 122 against South Africa and Pakistan. Since then, he has returned with figures of nine, 11, 11, 39, one, and 19 (today).

In the match, Sri Lanka made two changes after losing to India by 302 runs. Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva replaced Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha, respectively, in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh made a solitary change after a seven-wicket loss versus Pakistan. Tanzim Shakib replaced unfit Mustafizur Rahman in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are eyeing a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy after World Cup setback

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are eyeing a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy after ruining their chances in the 2023 World Cup.

For the unversed, the two teams must finish in the top seven for automatic qualification for the Champions Trophy.

In the points table, Sri Lanka are currently placed seventh with two wins in seven games, while Bangladesh are ninth with solitary victory in seven matches.

Pakistan, as host, has already qualified for the ICC tournament alongside Afghanistan, Australia, India, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The last two places are still up for grabs with England and the Netherlands also competing with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for Champions Trophy spots.

Follow the BAN vs SL 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.