[Watch] Shreyas Iyer is back in the nets ahead of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 clash

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer and a few other players hit the nets ahead of their Asia Cup Super Fours encounter against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Iyer getting back into the groove is massive news for the Men in Blue, especially after his injury scare.

The right-hander had to be withdrawn just before the toss in the match against Pakistan due to back spasms. However, in a video posted by BCCI, Iyer was seen doing his warmups and then also playing his shots at full intensity in the nets.

Shreyas Iyer was joined by other players like Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav in the nets. Here's the video:

Shreyas Iyer could get a game against Bangladesh

India have already made it to the final of the Asia Cup, where they will take on Sri Lanka. This makes their match with Bangladesh inconsequential. Still, they can try their bench strength and make a whole host of changes to ensure their main players are fresh for a marquee clash against Sri Lanka.

From the World Cup's point of view, it is crucial for Shreyas Iyer to get a game against Bangladesh. He has arguably been the most dependable No. 4 for the Men In Blue and his ability to dominate the spinners will come in handy in the middle order.

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul's impressive performances against Pakistan have given the team management a good headache, but one can argue that Iyer would walk into the side when fit. The match against Bangladesh could give them the chance to see Iyer and Rahul bat together in the middle overs.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami could also get a game, with Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna having an outside chance with the World Cup in mind.